Japan's 40-Year Bond Yield Nosedives As Finance Ministry Considers Cutting Super-Long Debt Issuance: Report

Yields on Japan’s super-long government bonds plunged on Tuesday after reports emerged that the Finance Ministry may reduce the issuance of these securities.
What Happened: The 30-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield fell 18.5 basis points to 2.85%, from an earlier session high of 2.95%. The 20-year yield dropped 16.5 basis points to 2.34% after touching 2.44%, while the 40-year yield sank 24 basis points to 3.295%.
Japan’s Ministry of Finance will consider adjusting its bond program composition for the current fiscal year, potentially trimming super-long bond issuance, according to a Reuters report.
Why It Matters: Last week, these yields surged to record levels following a weak 20-year bond auction amid concerns over government stimulus program negotiations and expectations that the Bank of Japan would reduce bond purchases.
The moves created a divergence across the yield curve. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell only 4 basis points to 1.465%, while the two-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.73%.
Read Next:
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo courtesy: Zakharchuk via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.