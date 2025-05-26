Iran Declines Temporary Uranium Enrichment Freeze Amid Ongoing US Nuclear Deal Talks: Report

Iran definitively rejected proposals for a temporary uranium enrichment suspension on Monday, dealing a setback to ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations as both sides maintain hardline positions over Tehran’s atomic program.

What Happened: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei categorically dismissed reports suggesting Iran might freeze enrichment for three years to secure a nuclear agreement with Washington. “Iran will never accept that,” Baghaei told reporters during a press conference, according to a Reuters report.

The spokesperson also ruled out any interim nuclear deal, calling media reports of provisional agreements “dismissed.” President Donald Trump previously expressed willingness to negotiate with Iran, stating, “I want to make a deal with Iran” while warning of “massive, maximum pressure” if Tehran rejects diplomatic overtures.

Trump acknowledged Sunday that U.S. negotiators held “very good” talks with Iranian delegates over the weekend, though no date has been set for a sixth round of discussions.

Iran awaits further details from mediator Oman regarding future negotiations. “If there is goodwill from the American side, we are also optimistic, but if talks are aimed at curbing Iran’s rights then talks will get nowhere,” Baghaei added.



Why It Matters: The rejection signals continued deadlock in nuclear diplomacy with significant market implications for energy and defense sectors. Trump previously set a two-month deadline for negotiations, with military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities threatened if talks fail.

Iran’s nuclear program remains a key geopolitical risk factor affecting oil prices and regional stability. The stakes involve Trump’s goal to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons capability that could trigger regional arms races, while Iran seeks sanctions relief for its oil-dependent economy.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously stated that if Iran acquires nuclear weapons, the kingdom would pursue the same path, potentially involving U.S.-Saudi nuclear cooperation deals.

