What's Going On With NIO Stock On Friday?

NIO Inc. NIO shares are trading higher on Friday morning.

The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer reportedly showcased the capabilities of its next-generation driver assistance system, powered by its proprietary Nio World Model technology.

The company revealed the results of an internal test where its vehicle executed a complete autonomous journey using NWM, marking a key milestone in its smart driving strategy, CnEV Post reports.

Harry Wong, head of smart driving products at Nio, shared a video demonstrating a point-to-point autonomous test run — from a residential basement parking lot to an office campus spot — spanning 39.3 kilometers.

The report adds that the car navigated the entire trip without human input, handling 23 traffic lights and highway toll stations along the route.

NIO plans to provide deeper insights into the NWM platform during the official debut of its ES6 SUV and EC6 Coupe SUV models.

Wong also confirmed that the first version of NWM was finalized a day prior and encouraged anticipation from users on the Banyan and Cedar systems.

According to Benzinga Pro, Nio stock has decreased over 21% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ.

Recently, the firm revealed that its advanced steer-by-wire system, featured in the ET9 executive sedan, has secured a key regulatory approval in Europe.

This development positions the electric vehicle manufacturer as a global frontrunner in deploying next-generation driving technologies.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares are trading higher by 2.88% to $4.11 at publication on Friday.

