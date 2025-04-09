Trump Tariffs Push EU To Hit $23 Billion In US Exports, Including Orange Juice, Poultry, And Steel From Red States

In response to President Donald Trump's renewed tariff offensive, the European Union is responding with a strategic move of its own, focusing on American exports from conservative heartlands in the U.S., taking aim at farm produce and steel from red states.

What Happened: According to Brussels’ draft plan, accessed by Politico, the EU is looking to deliver a blow that might sting the Trump administration politically.

The draft plan allegedly highlights Brussels’ intent to introduce duties of up to 25% on almost €22.1 billion (roughly $23.9 billion) worth of American products, ranging from high-volume exports such as soybeans and steel to more specific items like ice cream from Arizona, electric blankets from Alabama, and pasta from Florida.

The rollout is set to come in phases: revived duties on products like orange juice are likely to start on April 15, and a second batch—including steel and white chocolate—will follow on May 16.

A final round of duties, including almonds and soybeans, is set to be implemented on December 1. According to the report, EU member states are expected to give the plan their go-ahead this week.

Why It Matters: The EU's response goes beyond trade into the realm of tactical politics.

By zeroing in on exports from GOP-dominated states, it is exerting economic pressure on the areas where Trump typically receives support.

Top targets include soybean, with most of the shipments to Europe originating from Louisiana. Other impacted products include beef from Kansas, poultry Southern states, and cigarettes from Florida.

U.S. producers, already threatened by global competition and China's retaliatory measures, have raised alarms, but the Trump administration is showing no signs of going back on its policies.

