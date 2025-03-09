Iran Dismisses Trump's Nuclear Negotiation Proposal, Accuses US of Coercion

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has categorically rejected a peace negotiation proposal from President Donald Trump, accusing the US of attempting to “bully” Iran into compliance.

What Happened: Khamenei dismissed the idea of engaging in dialogues with Washington. He alleged that Trump’s objective was not to resolve issues but to “impose their own expectations,” as per Iranian state media.

"The insistence of some bully governments on negotiations is not to resolve issues, but to dominate and impose their own expectations," The New York Post quoted Khamenei saying in a meeting.

Khamenei also took to social media to express his viewpoint, stating that for coercive governments, negotiation is a tool to put forward new demands, a notion that Iran refuses to accept. He refrained from directly mentioning the US in his comments.

"For coercive governments, negotiation is a way to put forward new demands. These new demands will certainly not be met by Iran,” he wrote on X. “They put forward new demands regarding the country's defense and international capabilities or don't do this, don't see that, don't go there, don't produce that, don't have a missile with a range greater than this distance. Who can accept them?"

Ils mettent en avant de nouvelles exigences concernant les capacités de défense & internationales du pays ou des ne faites pas ceci, ne voyez pas un tel, n'allez pas là-bas, ne produisez pas cela, n'ayez pas de missile de portée supérieure à telle distance. Qui peut les accepter? https://t.co/4A13P21lPm — Ayatollah Khamenei (@fr_Khamenei) March 8, 2025

These statements were made a day after Trump disclosed his letter to Iran, suggesting that peaceful negotiation would be more advantageous for Iran. Trump also hinted that military action remains a possibility.

United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi cautioned that time is running short for diplomacy as Iran continues to amass uranium near weapons-grade. Despite this, Tehran insists that its nuclear work is strictly for peaceful purposes.

Why It Matters: This refusal from Iran to engage in peace negotiations with the US further escalates the tension between the two nations. US concern about Iran’s nuclear program is not unfounded, as indicated by the warning from the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief.

The rejection of Trump’s proposal could potentially lead to a more aggressive stance from the US, including the possibility of military action.

This development is crucial in the global political landscape, as it could significantly impact the dynamics of power and peace negotiations in the Middle East.

Image: Shutterstock