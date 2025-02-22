Trump Says He Could Influence Putin To Free Kidnapped Ukrainian Children: 'It's Pretty Tough Stuff, But I Believe I Could Do That'

President Donald Trump has expressed confidence in his ability to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to release thousands of Ukrainian children who have been kidnapped amid the ongoing conflict.

What Happened: Trump voiced his belief during a conversation with Fox News Radio. He said, “I believe I could, yes. I didn't know too much about it. I was hearing about it yesterday. It's pretty tough stuff, but I believe I could do that.”

The pro-Kyiv non-profit Razom for Ukraine has reported that Russian forces have kidnapped 19,546 Ukrainian children since 2022. The United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine stated in 2023 that the majority of these children were taken from Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine and moved further into Russia.

Some of these children were granted Russian citizenship and put into foster care, while others have lost all contact with their biological families. Parents have reported to the UN commission that their children are being subjected to mistreatment, including physical abuse and being forced to wear unclean clothes.

Also Read: Mary Trump Slams Uncle: ‘Trump and His Corrupt Fascist Regime Are Aligned With the Agenda of Vladimir Putin and Moscow’

According to the report by New York Post, the commission has termed Russia’s child deportation practices as a “war crime” and a breach of international humanitarian law, calling on Moscow to release all Ukrainian deportees and detainees.

While some children have been returned to Ukraine through successful charity operations, thousands still remain in enemy territory. Mykola Murskyj, advocacy director of Razom for Ukraine, underscored the seriousness of the situation, stating, “Trafficking children goes against everything we stand for as America. We cannot and must not falter in our fight against evil.”

Why It Matters: This development comes amidst a backdrop of escalating tensions and ongoing conflict in Europe. The kidnapping and mistreatment of Ukrainian children by Russian forces has been a significant point of contention, with international bodies and non-profits alike condemning the actions as war crimes.

Trump’s assertion that he could influence Putin to release these children, if true, could potentially lead to a significant breakthrough in this humanitarian crisis.

However, the actual feasibility and potential implications of such an intervention remain to be seen.

Read Next

Ukraine Raises Alarm Over US-Russia Talks on War Without Kyiv’s Involvement

Image: Shutterstock