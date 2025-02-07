Ahead Of Talks With Trump Next Week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Offers Mineral Partnership With US In Return For Security: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly wants the country to supply the U.S. with rare earths and minerals in return for financial support in its ongoing war against Russia.

What Happened: According to Zelenskyy, less than 20% of Ukraine’s mineral resources are under Russian occupation. Moscow could open the resources to U.S. enemies North Korea and Iran, he said, while poring over a once-classified map of rare earths and other critical minerals, as per Reuters.

Ukraine is not proposing to give away its resources but instead offering a mutually beneficial partnership to develop them jointly, he told Reuters reporters.

Ukraine and the U.S. White House are also discussing the idea of using Ukraine’s underground gas storage sites to store U.S. liquefied natural gas, he said.

Why It Matters: In the interview with Reuters, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for security guarantees from its allies as part of any settlement, preventing Russia from launching another invasion in the future.

Trump administration is pushing for an end to the Ukraine-Russia war.

Zelenskyy wants to meet Trump in person before the U.S. President meets Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the report, President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expected to talk to Zelenskyy next week. The Ukrainian President reportedly told the news agency that there are regular contacts between his team and Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, as well as with Trump’s national security adviser Michael Waltz.

Read Next:

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock