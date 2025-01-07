Trump Does Not Rule Out Military Force To Acquire Panama Canal, Greenland: 'We Need Them For Economic Security'

President-elect Donald Trump told reporters at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he cannot rule out the use of military force in his quest for U.S. control of Greenland and the Panama Canal.

What To Know: A reporter asked if Trump could assure the American public that he would not use military force in an attempt to gain control of Greenland and the Panama Canal. Trump responded that he cannot make that assurance.

"No, I can't assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security," Trump responded.

Read Next: Kevin O’Leary Joins The People’s Bid For TikTok As Pending Ban Looms

Greenland: Trump has previously expressed a desire to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland during his first term as president and again following the 2024 election. His son Donald Trump Jr. made a short visit to Greenland on Tuesday, arriving in Nuuk, Greenland's capital and home to approximately 57,000 residents, where he spent at least five hours.

Trump also stated that the U.S. needs Greenland for national security purposes during the same press conference on Tuesday.

"You have approximately 45,000 people there. People really don't even know that Denmark has any legal right to it, but if they do, they should give it up because we need it for national security," Trump said.

He said that the U.S. could impose tariffs on Denmark “a very high level” if it stood in the way of Greenland choosing independence or to join the U.S.

Panama Canal: Trump shared similar ideas for taking control of the Panama Canal which he has said the U.S. gave as a gift to Panama. He has also expressed the belief that Panama has given control of the canal to China and the U.S. could take it back.

"The Panama Canal is vital to our country. It's being operated by China. China! We gave the Panama Canal to Panama, we didn't give it to China. And they abused that gift," he added.

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock