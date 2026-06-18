GTA 6 Preorder Announcement Crushes Delay Fears—And Sends Take-Two Stock Flying

Rockstar Games, a wholly owned subsidiary and publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, announced the preorder date in a post on X.

Preorder Date Reassures Investors

Take-Two stock gained about 5% after the announcement, as investors viewed the start of preorders as a key milestone in the game’s commercial rollout.

The update also eased concerns about another potential delay following Rockstar’s earlier decision to move the game’s release to November.

Analysts See Strong GTA VI Sales

Wall Street remains optimistic about the title’s commercial potential. Analysts at Piper Sandler recently projected that Grand Theft Auto VI could sell more than 45 million units during its launch period, reinforcing expectations that it will become one of the biggest video game releases in history.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $291.17. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains forecast to $300.00) (June 15)

: Buy (Maintains forecast to $300.00) (June 15) Piper Sandler : Initiated with Overweight (Forecast $280.00) (June 2)

: Initiated with Overweight (Forecast $280.00) (June 2) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers forecast to $287.00) (May 22)

Fiscal 2027 Outlook Hinges On GTA VI

The strong sales outlook has further strengthened investor sentiment around Take-Two, whose financial performance is expected to benefit significantly from the game’s release.

Take-Two previously issued robust fiscal 2027 guidance, forecasting net bookings of $8 billion to $8.2 billion. The company said the expected surge will be driven largely by the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Investors view the June 25 preorder date as another milestone supporting that outlook.

Take-Two Interactive Stock Price Action

TTWO Price Action: Take-Two Interactive shares were up 4.56% at $238.43 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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