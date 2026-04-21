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Musk Says AI Quicker For Video Games

Along with disrupting several sectors with AI and the creation of xAI, billionaire Elon Musk has set his sights on making video games faster using artificial intelligence.

That notion turned into a comment Musk agreed with on a social media post, saying that anyone could make their own GTA 6 "in a few minutes," speeding up the process of the game from Take-Two, which has taken years to make.

Those comments made earlier this year haven't been lost on the mind of Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Speaking at the Semafor World Economy 2026 recently, Zelnick clapped back at Musk and the use cases for AI, as reported by IGN.

"If AI were going to get rid of employment, the richest man on Earth, Elon Musk, knows a little something about AI, the last time I checked," Zelnick said. "He has unlimited financial resources, and he has unlimited human resources."

Zelnick said Musk knows his way around AI, but might not be thinking of what the easiest use case would be.

"The man works 20 hours a day. If AI were going to take anyone's job, wouldn't it take his job? The richest guy on Earth, wouldn't that be job number one for AI to take? Why is he so busy?"

The Take-Two CEO also questioned why Musk is currently working so hard, despite the fact that he is using AI in "every part" of his life.

The new comments from Zelnick follow a response in March to Musk's tweet.

"These tools may help you create assets, but that won't help you create hits," Zelnick said at the time, calling Musk's tweet "laughable."

Musk Vs. GTA 6

Musk is a known video gamer and has shared his love for titles in the past. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is among the games Musk doesn't play.

The billionaire previously said he tried to get into the game, but couldn't justify part of the plot.

"Tried, but didn't like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn't do it," Musk previously tweeted.

GTA 6 is currently set to be released on Nov. 19, 2026, after several delays.

The game is expected to be one of the biggest video game launches of all time.

While AI could make full video games in the future, it is currently being used to complement game makers on key elements and not to create full big-scale titles, something that could always change in the future.

Photo: miss.cabul va Shutterstock