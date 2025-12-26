Gravity Launches 'Ragnarok: Rebirth' In China

On Friday, Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) said its 3D mobile MMORPG Ragnarok: Rebirth officially launched in China on Dec. 25, 2025, marking a key expansion in one of the world’s largest gaming markets.

The company said the title retains the classic identity of Ragnarok Online while adding 3D graphics, a screen conversion system, and an integrated exchange system.

The game received its ISBN code from Chinese authorities in December 2024, clearing regulatory approval ahead of launch. User interest built during pre-registration.

Ragnarok: Rebirth is published in China by Guangzhou Lingxi Interactive Entertainment Limited and is available for download via the Apple App Store and TapTap.

Gravity highlighted the game’s strong performance across Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau following its 2024 launch.

The title ranked first in free downloads on the Apple App Store in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

It also placed second in free downloads on Google Play in Thailand, second in top-grossing rankings on the Apple App Store in Macau, and fifth on Google Play in Macau.

Gravity said, “We truly thank all users waiting for the official launch of Ragnarok: Rebirth. To celebrate the official launch, we have prepared various events and look forward to your interest.”

Gravity develops and publishes online and mobile games. Its flagship title, Ragnarok Online, is offered commercially in 91 regions, including Japan and Taiwan.

GRVY Price Action: GRVY shares were up 0.09% at $57.00 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo byThx4Stock team via Shutterstock