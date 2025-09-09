MMA Stock Soars As Donald Trump Jr. Joins As Strategic Advisor

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited MMA saw its stock rise on Tuesday, with trading volume soaring to 27.68 million shares—far surpassing the usual 697.91 thousand. The boost came after the company announced the appointment of Donald Trump Jr. as a strategic advisor.

As the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, Trump Jr. will work closely with MMA's board and management. According to the press release, Trump Jr. aims to help boost the company’s global profile.

MMA looks to commercialize its combat sports platforms, training programs, and fan engagement initiatives.

In a prepared statement, Trump Jr. referenced another major MMA promotion as a reason why MMA is poised for growth. The UFC’s success, he said, “has proven just how powerful mixed martial arts has become.”

TKO Group Holdings Inc TKO owns the UFC.

Mixed Martial Arts operates in the combat sports industry and drives participation and engagement across fans, athletes, coaches, and gym owners.

MMA has over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, 50,000 active students, 18,000 published gyms, and 800 verified gyms across 16 countries.

Price Action: MMA stock is up 188.24% at $2.45 during the premarket session at the last check on Tuesday.

