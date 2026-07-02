Couples are spending significantly more to get married in 2026 as tariffs and inflation push up the cost of everything from flowers to catering, according to a new report released this week by Bank of America Institute.

Wedding-related spending rose 8.5% year over year through May, based on aggregated credit card, debit card and bank transfer data from Bank of America customers. The report tracked spending on wedding-related services such as venue rentals, catering, photography, florists and apparel.

The increase comes as broader inflation remains elevated. In May, U.S. consumer inflation climbed to 4.2%, the highest level since April 2023, as energy and service costs continued rising.

Tariffs Add Pressure

Bank of America said rising prices are a major reason wedding spending continues climbing. Tariffs have added fresh pressure on small businesses serving the wedding industry, especially vendors relying on imported goods.

Flowers are one major example, since much of the floral supply sold in the U.S. comes from overseas. Imported commodities such as cocoa, commonly used in desserts and chocolates, have also become more expensive, forcing many vendors to pass higher costs to customers.

The average U.S. wedding cost reached $36,000 in 2025, up $3,000 from the prior year, according to Zola data cited in the report.

Gen Z Drives Demand

Despite rising costs, wedding demand remains strong, particularly among younger consumers.

Bank of America found that the number of Gen Z weddings has tripled since 2019, while millennial weddings have fallen roughly 20% over the same period, suggesting marriage activity is shifting toward younger Americans.

Wedding activity also remains highly seasonal. May continues to be the busiest month for wedding-related spending, followed by October.

Spending trends are also evolving as couples look for ways to manage costs without sacrificing the overall experience. More consumers are choosing lab-grown diamonds over natural stones because of lower prices, while fewer households are purchasing formal attire, suggesting growing interest in renting, thrifting or rewearing outfits.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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