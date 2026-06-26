A BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) survey conducted with research firm Escalent between April 15 and May 16, 2026, among 1,312 workplace savers found growing anxiety around retirement income, even as annuity options slowly expand in employer-sponsored 401(k) plans.

About 76% of workplace savers said they believe their generation will have less certainty about retirement income than previous generations, up from 67% in 2021, according to BlackRock’s 2026 Read on Retirement report.

A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan that allows workers to invest part of their paycheck for retirement. An annuity is an insurance product that converts savings into regular income payments, often for life.

The survey found strong interest in retirement income solutions designed to provide more predictable income after retirement. Women were more concerned than men about outliving their savings and generating retirement income, but were less likely to adopt guaranteed income solutions.

"They’re living longer. Of anyone who would really need that lifetime income, it would be women, yet they’re not asking," Jaime Magyera, head of retirement and U.S. wealth advisory at BlackRock.

Annuity Adoption Remains Limited

Despite rising interest, annuity adoption within workplace retirement plans remains low.

Annuity options are typically offered inside target-date funds, which automatically shift toward more conservative investments as workers approach retirement. Some allow savers to use part of their retirement balance to purchase a lifetime monthly income, while others offer structured withdrawals over time.

A survey by the Plan Sponsor Council of America found only 5% of employers currently offer a target-date fund with an annuity, while 15% said they are considering adding one.

Morningstar reported assets in target-date strategies with annuities grew to $44 billion at the end of March 2026, up from $25 billion a year earlier. Even so, that remains less than 1% of the more than $4.8 trillion held in target-date funds.

Policy Support Expands

The growth comes as the U.S. Department of Labor pushes to expand retirement-plan investment options.

The Labor Department’s March proposal would make it easier for employers to add alternative assets, such as private equity and real estate, along with lifetime income strategies like annuities, to retirement plans, including 401(k)s and 403(b)s, which are commonly used by nonprofit and public-sector workers.

Major firms, including BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s (NYSE:JPM), Fidelity Investments, Vanguard and TIAA are expanding annuity-style retirement offerings.

Still, some experts remain cautious, warning that annuities can carry high fees, limited liquidity and complex structures that may be difficult for retail investors to fully understand.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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