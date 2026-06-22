Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS ), a leading medical device and healthcare services company focused on the treatment of breathing-related sleep disorders and associated chronic health conditions, including mild-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), today announced that it has entered into an extension of its previously announced strategic financing agreement with Streeterville Capital, LLC (“Streeterville”).

Under the extended agreement, Streeterville has extended the timeframe of the arrangement through August 31, 2026 and reaffirmed its commitment to convert up to $4.5 million of its outstanding debt into a combination of perpetual, non-convertible preferred stock and shares of common stock of the Company. The extension follows the Company’s determination that the original agreement provided too short a timeframe for Vivos to complete its capital-raising requirements.