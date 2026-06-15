Medicare Isn't Going Away In 2033, But Retirees Face A Bigger Threat: Rising Healthcare Costs

Retirees may not need to panic about Medicare disappearing in 2033, but experts say they should now prepare for a future where healthcare consumes a bigger share of retirement income.

According to the latest Medicare Trustees Report, Medicare's Part A Hospital Insurance trust fund is projected to be depleted in 2033. Even if that happens, Medicare would not stop operating. Incoming revenue would still be sufficient to cover about 89% of scheduled Part A expenses.

Katy Votava, president of Goodcare and author of Making the Most of Medicare, said the report should not be viewed as a sign that Medicare is disappearing, TheStreet reported.

"I don't think Medicare will disappear," Votava said.

The Bigger Risk May Be Healthcare Inflation

The more immediate concern for retirees may be rising healthcare costs rather than trust fund depletion.

Medicare Part B spending is projected to grow 8.5% annually through 2030, while Part D spending may rise 9.4% annually, according to the latest Medicare Trustees Report. Rising spending could also put upward pressure on premiums over time.

Votava noted that Medicare Part B's base premium has already risen 66.6% over the past decade, far outpacing inflation.

Understanding Medicare coverage is becoming increasingly important. Medicare Part A primarily covers hospital stays, Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care, Part D covers prescription drugs, while Part C, also known as Medicare Advantage, is offered through private insurers as an alternative to traditional Medicare.

Preparation, Not Panic

The pressure is not just financial. Access to care is becoming another major concern for retirees.

Experts say retirees should focus on preparation rather than panic. That includes building savings specifically for healthcare expenses, planning for long-term care such as assisted living or nursing support, and reviewing Medicare coverage annually to avoid gaps in care.

Retirees should also watch how income affects premiums. Higher income can trigger larger Medicare premium charges through income-based adjustments, making withdrawal strategies, Roth conversions and retirement income planning increasingly important.

For Americans retiring before age 65, private insurance costs can also become a major burden, making retirement timing another key financial consideration.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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