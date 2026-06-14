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A glass building with Morgan Stanley written on it
June 14, 2026 1:43 AM 2 min read

'We Can Talk About $10 Trillion In Wealth Alone:' Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick Raises Growth Target

Wealth Division Goes It Alone On Bold Target

Record Earnings Fuel Confidence

Morgan Stanley posted record first-quarter 2026 revenue of $20.58 billion and earnings per share of $3.43. Wealth management generated $8.5 billion in net revenue, up 16% year-over-year, with a 30.4% pretax margin.

What's Going On With MS Stock?

This week, JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) raised its price target on Morgan Stanley to $187 from $179, maintaining a Neutral rating.

The multinational investment bank and financial services company has a market capitalization of $859.37 billion, with a 52-week high of $337.25 and a 52-week low of $262.71.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed Friday at $214.04, up 2.31%.

With a strong Momentum in the 87th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MS stock is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo courtesy: Taljat David via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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