OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Finance Dashboard With Linked Bank Accounts For Pro Users

OpenAI has unveiled a new personal finance feature for ChatGPT users, allowing direct connections to financial accounts through supported institutions.

The rollout currently targets ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States across web and iOS platforms.

In a May 15 news release, the company said the feature lets users track spending, investments, subscriptions and liabilities through a centralized dashboard.

OpenAI plans to expand access gradually after evaluating early user feedback.

Financial Dashboard Adds Personalized Insights

The finance experience connects accounts through Plaid, while Intuit integration will arrive later. Users can securely link banking, credit card and investment accounts from more than 12,000 institutions.

The dashboard displays balances, portfolio activity, recurring payments and spending categories in real time. Users can also share additional financial details, including savings targets or personal loans.

OpenAI said ChatGPT can use those details to deliver more personalized financial guidance. The company emphasized that ChatGPT does not replace licensed financial advisors.

GPT-5.5 Powers Context-Aware Finance Conversations

OpenAI said conversations involving connected accounts default to GPT-5.5 Thinking. The company stated the model handles complex financial reasoning more effectively than earlier systems.

The company built an internal benchmark to evaluate financial response quality. More than 50 finance professionals reportedly helped assess the experience.

Users can ask questions involving budgeting, investment decisions, debt planning and large purchases. OpenAI said the system considers balances, liabilities, goals and transaction history while generating responses.

Privacy Controls Remain Central To Rollout

OpenAI stressed that users maintain control over connected financial information. The company said ChatGPT cannot access full account numbers or initiate transactions.

Users can disconnect accounts anytime through settings. OpenAI said it deletes synced financial data within 30 days after disconnection.

The company also introduced "financial memories," which store user-shared financial goals and obligations. Users can remove those memories manually from the Finances section.

Temporary chats will not access connected financial accounts or save finance-related conversations. OpenAI also encouraged users to enable multi-factor authentication for stronger account protection.

OpenAI Expands Broader Consumer Finance Ambitions

OpenAI said it wants ChatGPT to move beyond answers into financial actions. The company highlighted future partnerships involving credit approvals, tax estimates and expert consultations.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will support several future financial workflows inside ChatGPT.

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