Trump Pushes For 'Blackballed' Visa's Access To China's Credit Card Market: 'Maybe That Will Come Off…'

President Donald Trump has reportedly pushed for broader access to China's financial market for U.S. credit card companies. During talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump raised concerns about the limited access these companies face in China's credit card market.
"We had the head of Visa there today, by the way. Visa is a big deal,” he added.
Visa CEO Ryan McInerney joined about 30 U.S. business executives in Trump's delegation during the state visit to China. This initiative is part of Trump’s wider efforts to facilitate China’s market accessibility for U.S. businesses, a crucial aspect of the ongoing trade negotiations between the two nations.
US Payment Giants Push Into China
Access for U.S. payment networks to China's vast payments market has been a longstanding issue in U.S.-China trade tensions. In 2015, China announced rules allowing foreign bank-card clearing firms to enter its domestic payments market, ending the long-standing monopoly of state-owned China UnionPay Co.
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