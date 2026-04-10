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April 10, 2026 11:09 AM 2 min read

USPS Suspends Pension Contributions To Free $2.5 Billion Amid Cash Crunch

The United States Postal Service (USPS) suspended employer contributions to the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) on Thursday, freeing roughly $2.5 billion in liquidity as the agency warned of liquidity pressures that could affect postal operations.

Beginning April 10, USPS will halt its $200 million every-other-week employer contribution to the defined benefit portion of the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS).

Chief Financial Officer Luke Grossmann said the risk to postal operations from insufficient liquidity “dramatically outweighs any longer-term risk to the pension funds.” Employee contributions to FERS and the Thrift Savings Plan will continue uninterrupted, the agency said.

Costs Closing In From Every Direction

Crude oil prices have climbed sharply amid geopolitical tensions involving Iran. Since late February, American drivers have collectively paid an estimated $8.4 billion in additional fuel costs, roughly $240 million per day, according to market estimates.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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