Spire Global Stock Slides On Heels Of $70 Million Private Placement Deal

Offering Details

Spire entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell 5 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share, with the transaction expected to close on or about April 10, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.

Use of Proceeds and Structure

The satellite data company plans to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including expanding opportunities in space reconnaissance and government procurement of commercial space-based weather data.

It also intends to invest in sales and marketing, advance radio-frequency geolocation and weather data technologies, and strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure.

The securities are being offered in a private transaction and have not been registered under the Securities Act. Spire will file a registration statement with the SEC to enable resale of the shares.

Rising Short Interest

Short interest in Spire Global increased from 3.62 million to 3.75 million shares in the latest reporting period, indicating a buildup in bearish positioning. This represents 12.08% of the company's publicly available shares.

Based on an average daily trading volume of 505.63K shares, it would take approximately 7.42 days for short sellers to cover their positions, suggesting relatively elevated short interest compared to liquidity.

Spire Global Q1 2026 Earnings: EPS Estimates and Revenue Growth

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 13, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 47 cents (Up from Loss of 63 cents YoY)

: Loss of 47 cents (Up from Loss of 63 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $15.05 million (Down from $23.90 million YoY)

: $15.05 million (Down from $23.90 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 13.8x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $15.17. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises Target to $14.00) (March 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $14.00) (March 20) Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $16.00) (March 19)

: Buy (Raises Target to $16.00) (March 19) HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Raises Target to $19.00) (Jan. 23)

SPIR Stock Scorecard: Growth, Value, Quality

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Spire Global, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 95.95) — The stock's trend has been strong versus the broader market, even with today's drop.

: Bullish (Score: 95.95) — The stock's trend has been strong versus the broader market, even with today's drop. Value: Neutral (Score: 49.08) — Valuation reads closer to middle-of-the-pack rather than clearly cheap or expensive.

The Verdict: Spire Global’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with only middling value support. With momentum elevated, the stock can remain volatile around catalysts such as financings and earnings.

SPIR Stock Price Activity: Spire Global shares were down over 13.2% at $17.79 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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