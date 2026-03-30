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Voters Back Higher Contributions
March 30, 2026 9:10 AM 2 min read

Social Security Payments Up To $5,181 Going Out This Week

Millions of Americans are receiving Social Security payments this week, including retirement, disability, and survivor benefits. The Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes payments on a staggered schedule. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) goes out on April 1, while combined SSI and Social Security payments are scheduled for April 3. Other recipients will receive funds throughout April based on their birth dates.

Monthly retirement benefits depend on lifetime earnings, claiming age, and work history. Those earning the maximum taxable income from age 22 could receive up to $5,181 per month if they delay claiming until 70. Most retirees receive far less; the average Social Security payment for retired workers is $2,071.30. The maximum SSI benefit in 2026 is $994 for individuals and $1,491 for couples.

Long-Term Solvency Concerns

Both Fink and Cassidy stress the urgency of addressing Social Security's fiscal shortfall. Without timely reforms, benefit outlays may be reduced, threatening the system's role as a core safety net for tens of millions of Americans.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Rix Pix Photography

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