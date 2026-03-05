Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) announced Thursday that it has completed the initial closing of a $500 million 364-day loan facility provided by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) , strengthening the company’s liquidity as it expands its digital infrastructure platform.

The facility includes an accordion feature that allows total commitments to increase by up to an additional $500 million, bringing the potential total to $1 billion, subject to customary terms and conditions.

Borrowings under the facility carry interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 250 basis points (2.50%).

Funding Expansion of Data Center Infrastructure

Core Scientific said the financing will support its strategy to expand high-density colocation infrastructure and accelerate data center development.

“This strengthens our liquidity and enhances our financial flexibility as we execute our development and go-to-market strategy,” said Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Core Scientific. “With this additional financing capacity, we can operate decisively by deploying capital to expedite project ready-for-service timelines, making us an even more compelling infrastructure provider for customers.”

The company expects to use proceeds from the facility, as they are drawn, for general corporate purposes tied to data center expansion. These uses include equipment purchases, pre-development expenses, real estate acquisitions, and costs related to securing additional energy supply agreements for data centers.

Core Scientific focuses on digital infrastructure for high-density colocation and operates large-scale data centers designed to support high-performance computing workloads. The new financing is intended to provide additional flexibility as the company advances its development pipeline and expands its infrastructure capacity.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

This week, the company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 29 cents, missing the consensus of 18 cents.

Sales fell from $94.9 million to $79.76 million, missing the consensus of $105.71 million.

Stock Performance Analysis

Over the past year, Core Scientific’s stock has seen a significant uptrend, with a 61.54% increase, reflecting strong investor confidence. However, the stock is currently trading below all key moving averages, indicating some recent bearish sentiment. Specifically, it is 9.6% below the 20-day SMA and 11.2% below the 100-day SMA. This positioning suggests that despite long-term gains, short-term pressures are weighing on the stock.

Market Indicators

The technical indicators further paint a mixed picture. The RSI stands at 42.40, signaling a neutral market momentum, while the MACD indicates bearish trends, with the MACD line at -0.3186 below the signal line at -0.0854. This could imply potential short-term downward pressure on the stock despite its year-long bullish run.

Earnings Report Expectations

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 6, 2026, earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Up from a loss of 46 cents YoY)

: Loss of 4 cents (Up from a loss of 46 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $115.90 million (Up from $79.53 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $22.90. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Mar. 4)

: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Mar. 4) Macquarie : Outperform (Lowers Target to $28.00) (Mar. 4)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $28.00) (Mar. 4) Ladenburg Thalmann: Buy (Lowers Target to $23.75) (Mar. 3)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Core Scientific, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum Rank: Strong (Score: 86.01) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Core Scientific’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum score, suggesting robust market performance. This aligns with the strategic initiatives the company is undertaking, potentially setting the stage for sustained growth.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CORZ carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CORZ Price Action: Core Scientific shares were down 3.85% at $15.23 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock