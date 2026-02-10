Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares declined Tuesday as the tech giant filed documents for a $20 billion multi-tranche bond offering.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing submitted Tuesday, Alphabet is selling seven tranches of notes with maturities ranging from 2029 to 2066.

The offering includes $2.5 billion in 3.700% notes due 2029, $3 billion in 4.100% notes due 2031, $3 billion in 4.400% notes due 2033, $4.25 billion in 4.800% notes due 2036, $1.5 billion in 5.500% notes due 2046, $4 billion in 5.650% notes due 2056, and $1.75 billion in 5.750% notes due 2066, per the filing.

The trade date is Feb. 9, with settlement scheduled for Feb. 13, according to the pricing term sheet.

Strong Credit Ratings Back Offering

The notes carry ratings of Aa2 (Stable) from Moody’s and AA+ (Stable) from S&P, the filing showed.

Alphabet may raise additional amounts in near-term British pound and Swiss franc-denominated offerings, though these concurrent offerings are not conditions for completion of the dollar-denominated notes, the filing stated.

Michael Burry Sounds Alarm On Century Bonds

The bond sale follows investor Michael Burry‘s Monday warning on X about Alphabet’s plans to issue 100-year bonds. “Alphabet looking to issue a 100-year bond. Last time this happened was Motorola in 1997, which was the last year Motorola was considered a big deal,” Burry wrote.

Alphabet’s 2026 CapEx Forecast

The bond offering comes on the back of strong CapEx. During the fourth-quarter earnings, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai stated that CapEx investments for 2026 are projected to range between $175 billion and $185 billion.

Price Action: Alphabet was trading at $314.98, down 2.90% on Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

