General Atlantic Closes Investment In Odoo, Acquires Additional Stake

General Atlantic announced on Friday the closure of its follow-on investment in Odoo SA, an open-source integrated business software applications company for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

The growth investor purchased a minority stake in Odoo, which is valued at ​​7 billion euros ($8.1 billion) from Wallonie Entreprendre, the Walloon regions investment arm.

Odoo's platform enables SMEs to consolidate multiple software vendors into a single integrated suite. General Atlantic first invested in the company in 2023 and has since worked with Odoo to scale its operations, strengthen its go‑to‑market strategy, and support continued international expansion.

‘Substantial Growth Potential’

Damien Lourtie, chief financial officer of Wallonie Entreprendre and member of the Odoo SA board of directors said, "After this transaction, Wallonie Entreprendre retains a 3 percent equity stake in Odoo, and we continue to see substantial growth potential over the coming years."

Odoo's latest release, Odoo 19, has accelerated global adoption across a wide range of industries. General Atlantic said the momentum reflects the rollout of natively integrated AI features and the continued expansion of Odoo's business application suite.

General Atlantic oversees roughly $118 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025, and operates with more than 900 professionals across 20 countries in five regions.

Wallonie Entreprendre, the public investment vehicle for Belgium's Wallonia region, was created in 2023 through the merger of several entities. It provides equity and debt financing to companies of all sizes and at various stages of development.

Image: Shutterstock