Mindbody Parent Playlist Merges With EGYM in $7.5B Deal

Playlist, the parent company of Mindbody, Booker, and ClassPass, has agreed to merge with global smart-fitness leader EGYM. The companies announced the definitive agreement on Thursday.

$7.5 Billion Valuation and Investment Details

While closing of this transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, the transaction includes $785 million in new equity investments, putting the joint venture at $7.5 billion, the statement said. This venture is led by Affinity Partners, Vista Equity Partners, Temasek, and L Catterton.

Playlist’s brands will continue to operate business as usual following the closing of the transaction. Meanwhile, EGYM will continue operations as a subsidiary within the Playlist portfolio.

"Bringing EGYM together with the newly created Playlist under one roof represents a profound opportunity to impact lives through preventative health," EGYM CEO Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer said. "Together, we can reduce chronic disease, lower healthcare costs, and make people healthier and happier by shifting the world from repair to prevention."

Playlist CEO and ClassPass founding chairman Fritz Lanman and EGYM co-founder and Roesch-Schlanderer will serve as co-founders of the new Playlist organization. Roesch-Schlanderer will join Monti Saroya, co-head of Vista Equity Partners' Flagship Fund, as co-chairman of Playlist.

Global Expansion and Revenue Growth

In 2025, Playlist and EGYM generated more than $800 million in net revenue. This joint venture will allow Playlist and EGYM to advance in person wellness on a global scale, the statement added. EGYM now has the ability to expand its fitness offerings to other areas such in North America as well as Asia, where Playlist currently has a limited presence. In return, Playlist will now be able to grow its presence in Europe, through EGYMs established footprint in the region.

"We're inspired by what EGYM is doing to accelerate that vision with technology and corporate wellness solutions that power wellbeing at scale," Lanman said in the statement. "By combining our geographies and complementary product portfolios, we're uniting multiple layers of wellness—software, connected hardware, consumer booking, and workplace wellbeing—into one global platform."

The Rise of Private Equity and Consolidation in Boutique Fitness

Private equity investors in recent years have found boutique fitness companies as an attractive investment due to their strong cash flow, attractive subscription models and the potential for consolidation.

Princeton Equity Group took a minority stake in Barry's Bootcamp last year; meanwhile, Planet Fitness is owned by some large institutional investors, including BlackRock, T. Rowe Price and Vanguard Group.

In 2024, L Catterton acquired a majority stake in Solidcore, valuing it at $600 million-650 million.

