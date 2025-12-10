Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Unveils Record $7.1 Billion In Annual Gifts

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, said she has donated over $7.1 billion in the past year, marking her biggest-ever annual giving announcement.

Scott, 55, made the latest donations to 186 organizations around the world, including universities, environmental nonprofits, and groups fighting for equality, according to an essay posted Tuesday on her website Yield Giving.

MacKenzie Scott’s Net Worth

Scott, who was married to Bezos until 2019, has a net worth of about $40 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This largely comes from her stake in Amazon, although she has offloaded about 40% of her holdings, according to a regulatory filing earlier this year.

Scott previously donated $2.6 billion in 2024 and $2.1 billion in 2023. So far, she has donated over $26 billion in gifts to over 2,700 non-profit organizations since she started the project several years ago.

Meanwhile, Bezos, who is the fourth richest person in the world has also said he intends to give away most of his fortune during his lifetime—a challenge he has described as "not easy" but increasingly structured through initiatives like the Day 1 Families Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, and the Courage and Civility Award.

Collective Care Over Lone-Wolf Leadership

After separating from Bezos, Scott has become one of the most generous philanthropists of all time, often pairing her announcements with reflective essays.

In her latest, she likens healthy communities to murmurations of starlings, flocks that move not by following a leader but through continuous, shared awareness.

She also draws on a Hopi prophecy urging people to "let go of the shore" and abandon the myth of the lone wolf. Kindness, empathy, and service, she argued, are forms of leadership too, quiet forces that shape society far more than we realize.

Image via Shutterstock