From Elon's X To Weight-Loss Rx: Linda Yaccarino's 'Milestone Day' With Aon

Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino is celebrating her new company with a "milestone day" Monday. Here's the latest for the former X CEO after moving on from the social media company owned by Elon Musk after two years.

What Happened: After years of helping boost X as a news source and place for advertisers to target consumers, Yaccarino has moved on to the healthcare sector, leading eMed Population Health, a telehealth company targeting weight loss drugs.

On Monday, the privately held health care company announced a strategic investment from professional services firm Aon plc AON.

"Today is a milestone day for eMed! This historic investment by Aon enables us to scale faster, reach more people, and push the boundaries of what is possible," Yaccarino, who is CEO of the company, tweeted Monday.

The partnership and investment will help enhance sponsored access to GLP-1 therapies and other obesity solutions, according to the companies.

"Strategic investment is accelerating the transformation of employer-focused obesity solutions to boost adherence, retention and deliver breakthrough health outcomes with cost savings," the announcement said.

Aon's investment in eMed comes after the company launched a subsidized GLP-1 weight management benefit program for its U.S. workforce earlier this year. The company said in the six months since the program launch, over 1,200 people have registered and lost an average of 22.4 pounds.

Why It's Important: The partnership and investment from Aon helps validate eMed's portfolio.

The company said that it will continue to increase distribution of its digital-first healthcare platform, which includes at-home diagnostics.

"Today marks a game-changing partnership between Aon and eMed and is a win for both payers and participants," Yaccarino said. "Our shared vision of market transformation is validated and accelerated by the investment from Aon."

Monday's announcement comes around two weeks after Yaccarino was announced as the CEO of eMed.

The investment and partnership with Aon, along with a high-profile hire like Yaccarino, could bring more visibility to eMed going forward.

AON Price Action: Aon stock closed at $365.60 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $323.73 to $412.97. Aon stock is up 1.8% year-to-date in 2025.

