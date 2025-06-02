'I Definitely Love It,' Says Mark Cuban, As He Backs Deviled Egg Startup In His Final 'Shark Tank' Investment Worth $250,000

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban definitely loves it, and television finally caught the grin as he cracked open his last-ever "Shark Tank" deal with a startup that sells nothing but deviled eggs.

Viewers watched the longtime shark pair with real-estate titan Barbara Corcoran to offer $250,000 for 20% of Deviled Egg Co., proving the humble picnic side can still hatch serious money. "I definitely love it," Cuban said during the pitch, sealing his final deal with trademark enthusiasm.

His goodbye slice of capitalism was served with crab-rangoon filling and nationwide ambition. Reflecting on his journey during the Season 16 finale, taped in January and aired May 16, on "Shark Tank," Cuban remarked, "This show changed me. I think I changed the show. And I think we all together as Sharks changed America."

Cracking The Egg Market

Former lounge manager Raechel Van Buskirk began experimenting with off-beat deviled eggs in 2017, selling trays from her Omaha kitchen. According to CNBC, she teamed with early investor Alexi Wellman three years later to roll out a food trailer.

Van Buskirk, who relocated to Dallas after a December 2022 breast cancer diagnosis so she could be near family, closed the original Omaha, Nebraska, shop in 2024 and is now in full remission. By the time the duo wheeled onto TV, Deviled Egg Co. had tallied nearly $1.3 million in 2024 revenue and was already profitable, Van Buskirk said during her pitch.

The founders asked for $150,000 in exchange for 5% equity, outlining plans to open two grab-and-go outlets and eventually franchise across Texas.

The sampling round on the show went over easy. Daymond John, founder of FUBU and one of the panel investors, called the crab-rangoon version "this is probably the best thing I've ever eaten in 16 years on this stage," while fellow panelist and inventor Lori Greiner, bowed out, saying she would rather stay a customer than a co-owner.

Corcoran spotted synergy with her other food investments and offered $150,000 for 15%. Kevin O'Leary, also known as "Mr. Wonderful," countered with 20%. The on-air haggling ended when Mark Cuban slid into Corcoran's offer, matching her money and bringing the total investment to $250,000 for a combined 20% stake.

Van Buskirk and Wellman cracked grins and accepted on camera, with Van Buskirk shouting "I can't wait to make them so much money." Cuban isn't exactly riding off into retirement. His Cost Plus Drug Co. announced fresh distribution partnerships in April, pushing its catalog beyond 2,300 medications and saying transparent pricing has already helped patients save millions on generics.

Image: Shutterstock