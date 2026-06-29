Artivion Seeks To Tap $150 Million US Market Opportunity With FDA Approval

The medical device company focused on developing solutions for cardiac and vascular surgeons.

The approval eliminates the need for hospitals to obtain institutional review board approval before implanting the device, a requirement tied to the product’s previous Humanitarian Device Exemption status.

The company said removing this hurdle should reduce administrative burdens and allow physicians to treat eligible patients more quickly across U.S. hospitals.

FDA Approval Removes Key Adoption Barrier

AMDS is designed to treat acute DeBakey Type I aortic dissections, a life-threatening condition that requires immediate surgical intervention. Artivion estimates that roughly 60% of all DeBakey Type I dissections fall within the approved indication.

According to the company, AMDS is the first aortic arch remodeling device developed for this patient population.

The device is used alongside hemiarch replacement procedures and is intended to reduce distal anastomotic new entry (DANE) tears without adding technical complexity to surgery.

Clinical Trial Data Supported PMA Approval

The FDA’s decision was based on findings from the PERSEVERE U.S. IDE trial. At 30 days, trial data showed a 72% reduction in all-cause mortality and a 54% decline in primary major adverse events, including stroke, renal failure requiring dialysis, and myocardial infarction, compared with the current standard-of-care hemiarch procedure.

The study also reported no DANE tears among patients treated with AMDS.

Two-year follow-up data presented at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons in February 2026 demonstrated continued durability, including no additional DANE tears, stable total aortic diameter, and sustained expansion of the true lumen across multiple aortic zones.

Company Eyes Broader Commercial Opportunity

Artivion estimates that about 6,000 patients in the U.S. experience acute DeBakey Type I aortic dissections annually.

The company sees a U.S. market opportunity of approximately $150 million per year for AMDS.

Pat Mackin, chairman, president, and CEO of Artivion, said the approval validates the long-term benefits observed in the PERSEVERE study while removing a key obstacle to broader adoption.

He added that the company expects the approval to accelerate use of the device, citing established commercial infrastructure and strong reordering trends among existing customers.

Mackin also said the approval, alongside the recent acquisition of the PMA-approved NEXUS system and ongoing progress with ARCEVO LSA clinical trials, advances Artivion’s strategy of offering a comprehensive portfolio of aortic arch solutions.

AORT Price Action: Artivion shares were down 3.66% at $22.74 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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