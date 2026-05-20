ImmunityBio Stock Climbs As FDA Accepts Expanded Use Filing For Bladder Cancer Drug

IBRX Jumps After FDA Accepts ANKTIVA sBLA For NMIBC

The FDA has accepted ImmunityBio’s sBLA for ANKTIVA, which is aimed at expanding treatment options for patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.

The FDA assigned a PDUFA target action date of Jan. 6, 2027, indicating a significant step forward for the company’s product pipeline.

The supplemental application is supported by data from the QUILT 3.032 Phase 2/3 trial in 80 patients. The study met its primary endpoint with a 12-month disease-free survival (DFS) rate of 58.2%.

ANKTIVA plus BCG with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and papillary disease alone demonstrated:

How ImmunityBio (IBRX) Ranks On Momentum And Performance

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for ImmunityBio, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.15) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: ImmunityBio’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, indicating that the stock is currently outperforming its peers.

IBRX ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Stakes

IBRX Stock Price Activity: ImmunityBio shares were up 8.12% at $8.39 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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