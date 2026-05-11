FDA Aligns With MoonLake On Lead Drug Submission Plans, Stock Soars

• MoonLake stock is surging to new heights today. Why is MLTX stock up today?

MLTX Stock Jumps On Positive FDA Pre-BLA Meeting

The inflammatory skin and joint disease-focused company announced a favorable outcome from its pre-BLA meeting with the FDA, aligning on submission plans and label strategies for its SLK product.

The company expects to submit the Biologics License Application by the end of September 2026, with potential FDA approval and commercial launch anticipated in the second half of 2027.

As of March 31, MoonLake held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable debt securities of $357.9 million. The company expects to have sufficient capital to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements to the end of 2027.

MLTX Technical Outlook: Trend, RSI and Key Levels

Currently, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at $17.48, which positions it 0.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $17.35 and 0.3% above its 50-day SMA of $17.43.

However, the stock is significantly below its 200-day SMA of $23.83, indicating a bearish longer-term trend. The 12-month performance shows a decline of 57.54%, suggesting the stock has faced significant headwinds over the past year.

Momentum indicators reveal a neutral Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 48.16, suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time.

This indicates that there may be room for movement in either direction as market conditions evolve.

Key Resistance: $19.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall.

Key Support: $15.50 — Nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with a consensus price target of $39.81. Recent analyst moves include:

HC Wainwright & Co: Buy (Raises target to $45 on May 11)

Buy (Raises target to $45 on May 11) BTIG : Buy (Maintains target to $30 on March 30)

: Buy (Maintains target to $30 on March 30) Wolfe Research : Upgraded to Outperform (Raises target to $24 on March 23)

: Upgraded to Outperform (Raises target to $24 on March 23) Rothschild & Co: Upgraded to Buy (Raises target to $40 on March 19)

How MLTX Ranks On Momentum Versus The Market

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 39.2) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in gaining momentum in the current market landscape.

MLTX Price Action: MoonLake shares were up 12.40% at $19.18 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, MoonLake has gained about 3.74% versus a 9.1% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 45% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.8% gain.

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