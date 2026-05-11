White House Reportedly Preparing To Oust FDA Commissioner Marty Makary

The White House is reportedly considering naming FDA Deputy Commissioner Kyle Diamantas as acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration as President Donald Trump weighs removing current FDA Commissioner Marty Makary.

According to a Reuters report on Saturday, Diamantas, who oversees the agency's food division, is among several officials under consideration to temporarily lead the agency if Makary exits.

Reuters reported that other possible interim candidates include FDA Deputy Commissioner Grace Graham and senior Health and Human Services counselor Sara Brenner.

Potential long-term nominees to permanently lead the FDA include former commissioner Stephen Hahn and former acting commissioner and former Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir, sources said.

Internal Friction And Policy Battles Intensify

Makary's potential removal follows months of turbulence at the FDA and growing frustration among senior administration officials, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Administration officials were particularly frustrated over vaping policy decisions. Makary initially declined to approve flavored vape products, including blueberry and mango varieties from Los Angeles-based manufacturer Glas, citing concerns about youth vaping.

President Trump distanced himself from reports that his administration is preparing to remove Makary.

Asked about the matter, Trump told reporters, “I’ve been reading about it, but I know nothing about it.”

After pressure from Trump, he later reversed course and authorized the products.

Makary has also faced criticism from some biotech companies, rare-disease advocates, and anti-abortion groups over FDA decisions tied to drug approvals and abortion pill policy.

Makary's Political Rise Faces Uncertain Future

Makary rose to prominence in conservative circles during the COVID-19 pandemic as a critic of aspects of the public health establishment and vaccine policy.

Trump selected Makary to lead the FDA in November 2024 following his growing alliance with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other MAHA-aligned health figures, including Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Casey Means, and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya.

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