What's Going On With Replimune Stock On Tuesday?

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary defended his leadership in a CNBC interview aired Tuesday, growing criticism with concerns centering on drug approval decisions and internal leadership disputes that have sparked political and public backlash.

Among the companies affected by the FDA decisions is Replimune Inc.(NASDAQ:REPL) .

• Replimune Group stock is showing notable weakness. Why is REPL stock dropping?

Makary Responds To Mounting Criticism Over FDA Leadership

Reports of staff conflicts, frequent leadership turnover, and an inconsistent drug review process have unsettled biotech companies and drawn attention from lawmakers.

While no immediate removal is planned, insiders say another major misstep could jeopardize his position, despite his efforts to implement reforms and defend his record.

The Wall Street Journal report highlighted that a series of FDA rejections involving rare-disease and cancer treatments has drawn sharp reactions.

Critics argue the agency has reversed prior guidance and relied on technical grounds to deny access to potentially life-saving therapies.

Replimune Case Fuels Debate Over FDA Review Practices

One such case involves a melanoma treatment by Replimune Inc.(NASDAQ:REPL) , where roughly one-third of patients unresponsive to other immunotherapies reportedly achieved remission.

After FDA rejection in April, Replimune highlighted what it described as inconsistencies in the FDA’s review process.

According to the company, a new review team was assigned during the resubmission phase, replacing the original team that had engaged with the company earlier.

Critics contend the FDA's decision limits patient access despite promising outcomes.

The FDA has called for an additional study involving a control group undergoing sham brain surgery, a requirement some experts have labeled unethical.

Makary Defends FDA Scientists and Decision Integrity

Makary told CNBC that three independent review teams reached the same conclusion and rejected claims that the FDA engaged in "corrupt sweetheart deals." Replimune has alleged unfair treatment by the agency.

He added that he supports the FDA's scientific review teams, arguing that commissioner-level overrides have historically led to poor outcomes.

He pointed to past decisions, including the approval of Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and authorization of a COVID-19 booster for low-risk children, as examples.

REPL Price Action: Replimune Group shares were down 15.18% at $2.58 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, REPL has declined about 63.5% versus a 10.3% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 69% year-to-date compared to the index’s 5.5% gain.

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