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Doctor holds ultrasound probe on chest of patient in clinic closeup
May 4, 2026 12:30 PM 2 min read

Pfizer, Arvinas Win FDA Nod For First-Of-Its-Kind Breast Cancer Therapy

The approval covers estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1)-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, with disease progression following at least one line of endocrine therapy.

On Friday, the FDA approved VEPPANU, a first-of-its-kind PROTAC therapy aimed at treating adults with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer.

The approval, ahead of the FDA’s assigned PDUFA date of June 5, 2026, marks a pivotal moment for Pfizer as it continues to expand its oncology portfolio.

VEPPANU was discovered by Arvinas and jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer.

Phase 3 Data Shows Improvement In Progression-Free Survival

FDA approval was based on data from the VERITAC-2 Phase 3 trial evaluating vepdegestrant versus fulvestrant. 

In the trial, among patients with an ESR1 mutation, vepdegestrant demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 43% compared to fulvestrant.

Median PFS was 5 months in the vepdegestrant arm and 2.1 months in the fulvestrant arm.

Overall survival was immature, with 16% of deaths in this population at the time of the PFS analysis.

Companion Diagnostic Approval Adds Patient Identification Tool

The approval of Guardant360 CDx enables a non-invasive, blood-based method to identify patients with ESR1 mutations who may be eligible for treatment with VEPPANU.

Price Action: Arvinas shares were up 1.62% at $10.10 and Pfizer shares were up 0.32% at $26.41 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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