Axsome Wins FDA Nod For Expanded Use For Auvelity Beyond Depression

The company highlighted that agitation—ranging from restlessness to verbal and physical aggression—occurs in up to 76% of individuals with Alzheimer's disease.

The condition remains one of the most challenging and costly aspects of care, particularly as the disease affects more than 7 million Americans.

First-In-Class Mechanism Targets Key Brain Receptors

Auvelity is described as a first-in-class therapy targeting the N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) and sigma-1 receptors in the brain.

Its dextromethorphan component acts on both receptors, while bupropion increases dextromethorphan exposure by inhibiting the CYP2D6 enzyme.

Phase 3 Data Show Symptom Improvement

The FDA's decision was supported by results from the Phase 3 ADVANCE-1 and ACCORD-2 trials.

In the ADVANCE-1 study, Auvelity demonstrated statistically significant improvement in agitation symptoms versus placebo, based on the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) total score. A higher proportion of patients also showed clinical improvement on a key secondary measure compared with placebo.

ACCORD-2, a longer-term randomized withdrawal study, found that patients who continued Auvelity treatment experienced a significantly longer time to relapse compared with those switched to placebo.

Builds On Existing Depression Indication

AUVELITY is already approved for major depressive disorder in adults, an indication that received Breakthrough Therapy designation and Priority Review from the FDA.

According to the company, the drug has been used in more than 300,000 patients across clinical and real-world settings to date.

William Blair views Auvelity's potential expansion into AD-A as a significant commercial opportunity, projecting peak sales above $2.1 billion, within management's broader $1.5 billion to $3 billion estimate for the indication.

The competitive landscape remains underpenetrated, with Rexulti—the only other FDA-approved AD-A treatment—holding just a 4.6% market share as of end-2025, according to Lundbeck.

Pipeline Expansion And Strategic Deals

Axsome intends to develop the selective inhibitor for the treatment of schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome, and plans to begin Phase 3 trial-enabling activities for the schizophrenia indication in 2026.

Takeda received an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional milestone payments.

In February, Axsome Therapeutics dosed the first patient in the CLARITY Phase 3 trial of solriamfetol for major depressive disorder (MDD) with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) symptoms.

AXSM Price Action: Axsome Therapeutics shares were up 0.12% at $208.00 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, AXSM has gained about 22.0% versus a 9.9% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 13% year-to-date compared to the index's 4.8% gain.

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