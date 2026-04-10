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Cancer - Heart shape to represent medical care as concept. The word Cancer is a part of medical vocabulary in stock photo.
April 10, 2026 9:15 AM 2 min read

Telix Seeks Reset With FDA Filing While Sales Growth Holds Steady

Pixclara Targets Unmet Need In Brain Cancer Imaging

The agency assigned a PDUFA goal date of September 11.

The approval of TLX101-Px will fulfill a significant unmet medical need for the characterization of recurrent or progressive glioma from treatment-related changes in both adult and pediatric patients.

TLX101-Px targets membrane transport proteins known as L-type amino acid transporters 1 and 2 (LAT1 and LAT2).

This enables TLX101-Px to be potentially utilized as a patient selection and response assessment tool for Telix’s LAT1-targeting therapy candidate TLX101-Tx (iodofalan 131I), currently in the pivotal IPAX-BrIGHT trial for recurrent glioblastoma.

TLX101-Px and TLX101-Tx have not received marketing authorizations in any jurisdiction.

Neuroimaging of glioma with 18F-FET is already broadly recommended– including NCCN Guidelines – and TLX101-Px has been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the FDA.

Analysts See Confidence Rebuild Opportunity

While the U.S. total addressable market for Pixclara is moderate at roughly $500 million, William Blair on Friday wrote that the bigger story here is that Telix management aims to gain back some of the lost investor confidence stemming from several mis-executions last year.

Analyst Andy Hsieh says a strong first-quarter print, combined with regulatory progress and potential approvals of Pixclara and Zircaix, will ultimately reflect Telix's valuation more accurately.

Reimbursement Pathway And Revenue Projections

On Tuesday, in its first-quarter 2026 update, Telix said U.S. dose volumes rose 5% quarter over quarter. This reflects sustained demand for key products, including Illuccix and Gozellix.

The radiopharmaceuticals company reported first-quarter interim sales of $230 million, up 11% sequentially. Precision Medicine revenue came in at $186 million, marking a 16% quarter-over-quarter increase.

Telix reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $950 million to $970 million.

Given the PDUFA date, analyst Hsieh anticipates Telix could apply for transitional pass-through status by Dec. 1. It will subsequently attain Medicare reimbursement by April 1, 2027.

William Bliar models $3 million in revenues in the second half of 2027, growing to $18 million for the full year 2028.

The analyst maintains the Outperform rating.

TLX Stock Price Activity: Telix shares were up 6.12% at $10.40 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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