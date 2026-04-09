FDA Flags Quality System Lapses At Medline Facility Over Device Risks

FDA Flags Manufacturing And Quality System Failures

The inspection, conducted between December 1 and December 12, 2025, at Medline's New York facility, found that the company's angiographic control syringes and related components failed to meet current good manufacturing practice standards.

The FDA determined the devices were "adulterated" under federal law due to deficiencies in manufacturing controls, quality systems, and compliance with established regulations.

CAPA Process Breakdown Raises Safety Concerns

The letter dated March 25 highlighted Medline's failure to properly implement corrective and preventive action (CAPA) procedures.

Despite 221 complaints and 177 medical device reports tied to syringe disconnections, the company's corrective actions—such as scrapping inventory and increasing cleaning frequency—were deemed insufficient relative to the risk.

The FDA noted inconsistencies in Medline's risk assessments, particularly where internal analyses flagged severe risks like air embolism, while the company classified the overall risk as low.

Complaint trends also remained above established thresholds even after corrective actions were introduced, yet the company did not escalate or reopen investigations as required.

Device Recall And Ongoing Investigations

Medline acknowledged the shortcomings, closed the initial CAPA, and initiated new investigations alongside a product removal plan.

The company submitted a formal report to the FDA in March 2026 outlining the removal of affected devices.

However, regulators flagged gaps in the scope and timeline of these actions, including unclear investigation deadlines and inconsistencies in manufacturing data tied to complaint rates.

Medline Contamination Risks And Cleaning Deficiencies

The FDA also cited failures in maintaining cleanroom standards, with visible particulate matter found on manufacturing equipment.

More than 100 complaints related to foreign material contamination were recorded over two years.

While Medline implemented corrective cleaning measures and updated procedures, the FDA said the company did not adequately assess the impact on products already in the market.

Further violations involved inadequate design verification processes. The FDA found insufficient documentation supporting testing decisions for device components, raising questions about whether all affected products met required standards.

Regulatory Risks And Next Steps

The FDA warned that failure to address these issues could lead to enforcement actions, including fines or product seizures.

Medline has been directed to submit a detailed remediation plan within 15 business days and align all corrective actions with updated Quality Management System Regulation requirements that took effect in February 2026.

In February, Medline identified electrical safety risks with its Medline Basic Homecare Beds that may lead to fire.

MDLN Price Action: Medline shares were up 2.93% at $45.64 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock