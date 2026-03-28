Mark Cuban Fires Back At Musk's 'Work Optional' Vision With Mock IPO Risk Filing As SpaceX IPO Looms

Mark Cuban outlined AI automation, tax, and market-structure risks faced by companies replacing human workers with humanoids and AI in a mock IPO risk-disclosure post on X on Saturday.

Cuban’s post was in response to Elon Musk‘s statement, “Working will be optional in the future,” posted on X.

Cuban Drafts Tomorrow’s Risk Disclosures — Today

The hypothetical prospectus shared by the billionaire investor warns that in the event work becomes optional, local, state and federal governments are expected to institute new and unpredictable taxes, including a robot utilization tax and a token utilization tax.

Cuban noted these could “completely change the economics of our industry” and impact shareholder returns.

NASDAQ Viability And Grok Blockchain Flagged As Contingency

As a contingency, the filing proposes tokenization on a Grok-created blockchain, set to go live when needed.

Cuban also revealed that 87% of the mock prospectus had been produced by Grok, describing the future of Securities and Exchange Commission disclosures and contractual protections as "insane" and arguing that the legal system is outdated.

Cuban’s post comes as Musk is reportedly weighing reserving as much as 30% of SpaceX‘s IPO for retail investors, an unusually large allocation compared to the typical 5% to 10% in most U.S. IPOs.

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