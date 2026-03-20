Bristol Myers Secures FDA Nod For Opdivo Plus Chemo For Untreated Hodgkin Lymphoma

• Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why is BMY stock retreating?

Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) is a cancer in which multinucleated Reed–Sternberg cells (RS cells) are present in the lymph nodes.

Autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and brentuximab vedotin.

Three or more lines of systemic therapy that include autologous HSCT.

Nivolumab received accelerated approval for these indications in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Bristol Myers Efficacy and Safety

Efficacy of nivolumab in combination with AVD was evaluated in Study CA209-8UT. A total of 994 patients were randomized.

The study demonstrated superiority of progression-free survival (PFS) in the nivolumab plus AVD arm, with a hazard ratio of 0.42.

The median PFS was not reached in either arm, after a median follow-up of 13.7 months.

After a median follow-up of 36.7 months, there were 1.8% deaths in the nivolumab plus AVD arm and 3.4% in the brentuximab vedotin plus AVD arm.

In 2025, Opdivo generated revenues of $5.9 billion.

Earlier in March, the FDA approved Bristol Myers’ oral drug Sotyktu to treat adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

BMY Stock Price Activity: Bristol Myers Squibb shares were down 1.33% at $57.34 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock