The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary confirmed on Friday that Dr. Vinay Prasad, head of its Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), is set to leave his position in April.

CBER is responsible for evaluating a wide spectrum of treatments, including cancer drugs, gene therapies and vaccines.

Several controversial decisions marked his tenure.

William Blair on Monday wrote that investors are positive on the news, given Dr. Prasad's “idiosyncratic decisions and interventions on drug reviews…”

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is trading up, given Dr. Prasad's involvement in denying an expedited review path for AMT-130 gene therapy in Huntington's disease, despite substantial patient and clinician lobbying

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps wrote that Dr. Prasad personally signed the CRL; thus, his resignation could be viewed as a tailwind for rare disease sponsors looking to use single-arm studies and external controls as a potential regulatory approval path.

With Dr. Prasad's departure, William Blair wrote that Moderna's mRNA-1010 could qualify for full approval in adults 65 and older. The approval could potentially spare the company from conducting an additional, costly vaccine efficacy study.

