Dr. Vinay Prasad, head of the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), which oversees vaccines and biotech drugs, is set to leave his position at the end of April, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary confirmed on Friday.

Prasad Exits FDA After Controversial Tenure

Prasad, who came to the FDA after leaving the University of California, San Francisco, had originally intended to remain at the agency for the full year of his leave from the university, Makary told The Wall Street Journal. His departure comes after the implementation of several new FDA policies, which were his primary focus.

Prasad's division at the FDA is responsible for evaluating a wide spectrum of treatments, including cancer drugs, gene therapies, and vaccines.

Prasad’s leadership has been a source of contention at the FDA, with reports of staff complaints regarding his management style. Despite this, he was rehired in August 2025 after being fired for his past support of liberal policies.

Stricter Vaccine Standards Stir Industry Debate

Prasad is leaving the FDA following a turbulent tenure that included several high-profile controversies.

His return to the FDA in August sparked a debate over the agency’s regulatory direction, given his history as a vocal critic of the biopharmaceutical industry and certain FDA approval pathways.

