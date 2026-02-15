IF Copack LLC, operating as Initiative Foods, announced a voluntary recall Friday of Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana fruit puree after federal testing revealed excessive patulin contamination.

FDA Study Detects Mycotoxin Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found toxic levels of patulin, a mycotoxin, that surpassed standard limits during its Total Diet Study sampling program.

The mycotoxin forms when mold develops on apples and other fruits.

The company stated that prolonged consumption may cause a weakened immune system, neurological damage, headaches, elevated body temperature, and stomach distress.

The company reported zero illness cases linked to the contaminated batch as of Friday.

Single Lot Impacts Multi-State Distribution

According to the official announcement, retailers in all U.S. states except Alaska received shipments of the affected batch. The product may also have been distributed to Guam and Puerto Rico.

Affected units carry batch number 07174, an expiration date of July 17 and packaging code INIA0120.

“Consumers and their families is our highest priority,” California-based private-label baby food manufacturer Initiative Foods President Don Ephgrave said, confirming FDA cooperation on enhanced quality protocols.

