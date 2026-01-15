Becton, Dickinson Wins FDA Clearance For Next-Gen Breast Biopsy Device, Launch Set For 2026

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted 510(k) clearance for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) new breast biopsy system.

The FDA approved BD’s EnCor EnCompass Breast Biopsy and Tissue Removal System, which is expected to hit the market in early 2026.

This system is designed to enhance the biopsy experience by allowing clinicians to perform procedures across various breast imaging modalities.

The EnCor EnCompass system features advanced capabilities, including high and low vacuum strengths, 360-degree sampling ability, and a choice of probes tailored for different lesion types.

Market Valuation and Performance Range

The company maintains a market capitalization of $59.10 billion. The stock’s 52-week range spans from $162.29 to $251.99.

This positive news comes during a day when major indices are also experiencing gains, with the S&P 500 up 0.50%. BDX’s rise aligns with this trend, indicating that the stock is moving in concert with broader market gains.

Key Technical Levels and Momentum Indicators

RSI (Relative Strength Index): 66.21, indicating neutral to bullish momentum

66.21, indicating neutral to bullish momentum MACD: 2.94 (Signal: 2.37) (Histogram: 0.58), showing bullish momentum with the MACD line above the signal line

2.94 (Signal: 2.37) (Histogram: 0.58), showing bullish momentum with the MACD line above the signal line Support Level: $188.50, providing a potential floor for price movements

$188.50, providing a potential floor for price movements Resistance Level: $208, representing a potential ceiling for price movements

BDX Earnings Forecast and Analyst Ratings

Analysts expect earnings per share of $2.82, down from $3.43 from the same quarter last year, and revenue of $5.15 billion, slightly down from $5.17 billion from the same quarter last year.

BD has a consensus Buy rating among analysts with an average price target of $245.93, indicating that the stock may be trading at a premium, with 50 analysts covering the stock.

BDX Scores High on Benzinga Edge Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Becton, Dickinson and Co., highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 35.35/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 35.35/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market. Quality : Solid (Score: 28.57/100) — Balance sheet remains healthy.

: Solid (Score: 28.57/100) — Balance sheet remains healthy. Value: Risk (Score: 24.16/100) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

The Verdict: BD’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic “High-Flyer” setup. While the Momentum (35.35) confirms some positive trends, the low Value (24.16) score warns that the stock is priced for perfection — investors should remain cautious.

BDX’s Impact on Key ETFs

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSE:TCAF): 2.94% Weight

(NYSE:TCAF): 2.94% Weight iShares US Medical Devices ETF (NYSE:IHI): 4.44% Weight

(NYSE:IHI): 4.44% Weight Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSE:EQTY): 4.20% Weight

BDX Price Action: Becton Dickinson and Co stock is up 0.25% at $207.90 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock