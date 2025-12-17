FDA Approves GSK's Drug, Targets Severe Asthma With Two Doses Per Year

On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved GSK plc’s (NYSE:GSK) Exdensur (depemokimab-ulaa) as an add-on maintenance treatment of severe asthma characterised by an eosinophilic phenotype in patients aged 12 years and older.
The FDA approval of Exdensur is based on data from the SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 phase 3 trials.
Trial Data
In these studies, depemokimab demonstrated sustained exacerbation reduction with two doses per year versus placebo, both plus standard of care.
Treatment with depemokimab resulted in a significant 58% and 48% reduction in the rate of annualised asthma exacerbations (asthma attacks) over 52 weeks from SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2, respectively.
In a secondary endpoint from SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2, patients treated with depemokimab experienced numerically fewer exacerbations requiring hospitalisation and/or emergency department visits (1% and 4%) compared with placebo (8% and 10%), respectively.
A pre-specified pooled analysis of the two trials showed there was a 72% reduction in the annualised rate of clinically significant exacerbations requiring hospitalisation and/or ED visits over 52 weeks for depemokimab compared with placebo.
Depemokimab recently received marketing authorisation from the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and a positive CHMP opinion in Europe, with an approval decision expected in the first quarter of 2026.
GSK Price Action: GSK shares were up 1.21% at $49.37 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $49.39, according to Benzinga Pro data.
