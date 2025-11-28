FDA Fast-Tracks Vanda's Motion Sickness Drug Review After Leadership Shake-Up

On Friday, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is conducting an expedited re-review of the partial clinical hold that currently restricts long-term clinical studies of tradipitant in motion sickness.

The original target completion date was November 26, 2025.

At the FDA’s request, and with Vanda’s agreement, the target completion date has been extended to December 5, 2025, to accommodate recent personnel and leadership transitions within the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER).

Separately, review of tradipitant application for the prevention of vomiting induced by motion continues according to schedule, with an unchanged PDUFA target action date of December 30, 2025.

The FDA has recently issued comments on the proposed labeling, and labeling discussions between the FDA and Vanda have now formally commenced.

Vanda looks forward to potentially delivering the first new pharmacologic treatment for motion sickness in over four decades.

Earlier in 2025, the CDER at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a notice summarizing the grounds for refusing a new drug application (NDA) submitted by Vanda Pharmaceuticals for Tradipitant for symptoms in gastroparesis.

The FDA recommended conducting two new, well-designed clinical trials in adults with idiopathic or diabetic gastroparesis to address the deficiencies and perform a long-term toxicity study in a non-rodent species.

VNDA Price Action: Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares were up 0.66% at $5.33 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Monika Wisniewska via Shutterstock