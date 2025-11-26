The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced the first experimental drugs in its National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program. The goal is to expedite drug review processes for products aligned with critical U.S. national health priorities. Review times would go from 10 to 12 months to just one or two months.

But the initiative is opaque, according to U.S. Representative Frank Pallone and Senator Bernie Sanders. It risks favoritism, rushed reviews, and threats to public confidence, they argue.

In a letter addressed to FDA commissioner Martin Makary, Pallone and Sanders warned that the vouchers create a lucrative incentive that may advantage firms aligned with the Trump administration.

They flagged the program's selection process, the unclear qualification criteria, and a broad set of priority categories that could allow nearly any drug to qualify.

Of the nine companies awarded early vouchers in October, only five had applied. The others were surprised to be chosen.

Several awardees had prior contact with Trump administration officials or had already pursued expedited review pathways, the letter says. This raises questions about how selections were made.

Experts who reviewed the program cautioned that compressing statutory priority review timelines "almost by definition" risks shortcuts in safety.

The letter also highlights the agency’s plans to consider products before clinical trials wrap. It stresses that drug labeling and full evaluation depend on completed clinical data.

Concerns about staff capacity compound the risks. The lawmakers pointed to a net loss of more than 1,000 Center for Drug Evaluation and Research employees in fiscal 2025 and to reported problems with agency AI tools that have produced inaccurate outputs. They warned that demanding faster reviews with fewer staff could lead to dangerous oversights and wasted taxpayer dollars.

Pallone and Sanders are now urging the FDA to prioritize its statutory duty to ensure safe, effective medical products. Currently, the program creates a mechanism that could be used for political leverage, they argue.

Image: Shutterstock