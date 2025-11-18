Man looking through microscope on experiment for cancer treatment.
November 18, 2025 12:58 PM 2 min read

Major Victory For Genmab As Epkinly Receives FDA Approval For Type Of Pretreated Blood Cancer

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Epkinly (epcoritamab-bysp) on Tuesday with lenalidomide and rituximab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

The FDA also granted traditional approval to epcoritamab-bysp as monotherapy for relapsed or refractory FL after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Epcoritamab-bysp was granted accelerated approval for this indication in 2024.

Approval of epcoritamab-bysp with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2) was based on the EPCORE FL-1 study, a randomized, open-label trial that enrolled 488 patients with relapsed or refractory FL.

Also Read: Genmab Makes $8 Billion Bet On Merus With Potential Cancer Breakthrough

Patients were randomized (1:1) to receive epcoritamab-bysp plus R2 or R2 alone. Patients had a median of one prior line of systemic therapy; 24% and 17% had two and three or more prior lines, respectively.

Efficacy was established based on progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR).

The study demonstrated superiority of PFS and ORR in the epcoritamab-bysp arm. The PFS hazard ratio was 0.21.

The median PFS was not reached (NR) in the epcoritamab-bysp arm and was 11.2 months in the control arm. The ORR was 89% in the epcoritamab-bysp arm and 74% in the control arm.

In October, Genmab shared updated data from cohort B2 of the Phase 1/2 RAINFOL-01 trial evaluating rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S).

The study showed that at a median study follow-up of one year, treatment with Rina-S 100 mg/m² every three weeks (Q3W) resulted in a 50% confirmed objective response rate (ORR), including two complete responses (CR), in heavily pretreated patients with advanced endometrial cancer (EC) who had progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Additionally, at a median study follow-up of one year, 63.6% of responders (including CRs) in the 100 mg/m² cohort maintained their responses and remain on treatment. The responses were observed regardless of FRα expression levels.

GMAB Price Action: Genmab stock is down 1.55% at $29.95 at publication on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
GMAB Logo
GMABGenmab AS
$29.94-1.58%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved