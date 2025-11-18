The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Epkinly (epcoritamab-bysp) on Tuesday with lenalidomide and rituximab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

The FDA also granted traditional approval to epcoritamab-bysp as monotherapy for relapsed or refractory FL after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Epcoritamab-bysp was granted accelerated approval for this indication in 2024.

Approval of epcoritamab-bysp with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2) was based on the EPCORE FL-1 study, a randomized, open-label trial that enrolled 488 patients with relapsed or refractory FL.

Patients were randomized (1:1) to receive epcoritamab-bysp plus R2 or R2 alone. Patients had a median of one prior line of systemic therapy; 24% and 17% had two and three or more prior lines, respectively.

Efficacy was established based on progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR).

The study demonstrated superiority of PFS and ORR in the epcoritamab-bysp arm. The PFS hazard ratio was 0.21.

The median PFS was not reached (NR) in the epcoritamab-bysp arm and was 11.2 months in the control arm. The ORR was 89% in the epcoritamab-bysp arm and 74% in the control arm.

In October, Genmab shared updated data from cohort B2 of the Phase 1/2 RAINFOL-01 trial evaluating rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S).

The study showed that at a median study follow-up of one year, treatment with Rina-S 100 mg/m² every three weeks (Q3W) resulted in a 50% confirmed objective response rate (ORR), including two complete responses (CR), in heavily pretreated patients with advanced endometrial cancer (EC) who had progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Additionally, at a median study follow-up of one year, 63.6% of responders (including CRs) in the 100 mg/m² cohort maintained their responses and remain on treatment. The responses were observed regardless of FRα expression levels.

GMAB Price Action: Genmab stock is down 1.55% at $29.95 at publication on Tuesday.

