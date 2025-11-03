Why Is CRISPR Genome-Editing Firm Caribou Biosciences Stock Trading Higher Today>

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) stock surged on Monday. The company said the CAR-T therapy induced complete and durable remissions in patients with advanced B-cell lymphoma.

The CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company shared preliminary results from its ongoing ANTLER phase 1 trial of vispacabtagene regedleucel (vispa-cel; formerly CB-010), an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy, for relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The cell therapy uses T-cells from a healthy donor, rather than the patient's own cells, to fight cancer.

Data

In the study, 64% of patients treated with Caribou's therapy achieved a complete response. The overall response rate was 82%.

At one year, progression-free survival was 51% (patients remain alive without their cancer worsening).

Caribou said data from this 35-patient cohort further confirmed that the efficacy and durability of vispa-cel are on par with the autologous CAR-T cell therapies.

In all patients treated in ANTLER (N=84), vispa-cel has demonstrated a generally well-tolerated safety profile.

In recent interactions, the FDA has recommended that the company conduct a randomized, controlled trial in second-line (2L) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) CD19-naive patients who are ineligible for transplant and autologous CAR-T cell therapy.

The company intends to follow this approach with its planned pivotal phase 3 trial design, evaluating approximately 250 patients.

CB-011 Data

Separately, Caribou shared the first clinical data from the dose escalation phase of the ongoing CaMMouflage Phase 1 trial of CB-011, an off-the-shelf anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The company is advancing the program into dose expansion, which it expects to initiate by the end of this year, and it plans to share dose expansion data in 2026.

Overall response rate was 92%, and complete response rate was 75%. 91% of the patients achieved minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity (no cancer cells were detected).

CB-011 had a manageable safety profile across all dose levels and lymphodepletion regimens (N=48).

Price Action: CRBU stock is up 17.56% at $2.84 at the last check on Monday.

