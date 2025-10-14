Female biochemist working on computer showing gene therapy Interface.
October 14, 2025 2:27 PM 2 min read

FDA Acceptance Of Rocket Pharmaceuticals' Lead Gene Therapy Application Reestablishes Momentum For Stock

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCKT) resubmission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Kresladi (marnetegragene autotemcel; marne-cel), a lentiviral vector (LV)-based investigational gene therapy for severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I).

LAD-I is a rare genetic immune disorder that predisposes patients to recurrent and fatal infections and is near-uniformly fatal in childhood without an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

The PDUFA date set by the FDA is March 28, 2026.

Also Read: FDA Outlines Process To Speed Up Rare Disease Therapy Approvals

The BLA is supported by positive clinical efficacy and safety data from the global Phase 1/2 study of Kresladi, which demonstrated 100% overall survival at 12 months post-infusion (and for the entire duration of follow-up) for all enrolled patients.

All primary and secondary endpoints were met, and Kresladi was well tolerated in all patients with no treatment-related serious adverse events. The data showed substantial reductions in the incidence of significant infections compared to pre-treatment levels, along with evidence of improvement in skin lesions and restoration of wound-healing capabilities.

Rocket is eligible for a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) should Kresladi be approved.

William Blair on Tuesday wrote, “We view the Kresladi acceptance positively as it reestablishes momentum for a program that had previously secured priority review and has demonstrated compelling durability. With the prior CMC concerns addressed, we remain optimistic…”

Analyst Sami Corwin anticipates a potential launch in the third quarter of 2026, modeling peak sales of $294 million in 2031.

“However, we recognize that the company has stated that it plans to focus its resources more heavily on its late-stage AAV pipeline, suggesting commercialization efforts for Kresladi could be modest,” Corwin wrote on Tuesday.

Price Action: RCKT stock was up 18.01% at $4.09 at the last check on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
RCKT Logo
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.2522.3%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved